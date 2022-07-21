Way before Amber Heard drama began, Johnny Depp had earned the status of a ‘superstar’ in Hollywood. Every filmmaker wanted to work with him, especially after the grand success of Pirates Of The Caribbean franchise. But it was once that he was working with Leonardo DiCaprio and confessed to really torturing him. Scroll below for details!

Advertisement

For those unaware, Johnny and Leo worked together back in 1993 on the film What’s Eating Gilbert Grape. While the Fantastic Beasts actor was in his early 30s, DiCaprio was living the last of his teenage being 19 years old. JD made his young co-star go through a tough time on sets.

Advertisement

During a conversation with Cosmopolitan, Johnny Depp himself confessed that he was going through a hard time while filming What’s Eating Gilbert Grape. Owing to the same, he would often treat Leonardo DiCaprio in a bad manner.

Johnny Depp revealed, “It was a hard time for me, that film, for some reason. I don’t know why. I tortured him. I really did. He was always talking about these video games, you know? I told you it was kind of a dark period. I was like ‘No, I will not give you a drag of my cigarette while you hide from your mother again, Leo.”

An apologetic Depp then confessed that he has the utmost respect for Leonardo DiCaprio. “I’d say the absolute truth is that I respect Leo a lot. He worked really hard on that film and spent a lot of time researching. He came to set, and he was ready to work hard, and all his ducks were in a row,” he added.

Well, all’s well that ends well. While that was about filming, What’s Eating Gilbert Grape was critically and commercially claimed and earned a lot of recognition for Johnny Depp and Leonardo DiCaprio.

Must Read: Kylie Jenner Called Out By A User On Viral Video Who Claims She Blocked Him After He Credited ‘Surgeries’ For Her Beauty – Watch!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram