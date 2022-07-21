The Russo brothers, known for helming Avengers: Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War for the MCU, speak on the criticism received by the studios. If you are a Marvel fan, then you must know many people have criticised them for creating similar content over and over again.

Hollywood’s biggest directors like Martin Scorsese, Roland Emmerich, and Francis Ford Coppola have also shared their opinions on the same. Martin said that movies made by one of the biggest franchises are not cinema and that the films are “closer to theme park rides” than traditional cinema.

Whereas, The Godfather director has commented on how an MCU film is one “prototype movie that is made over and over and over and over and over again to look different.” Several people have agreed with what these directors have said while many others feel differently. Now, the Avengers: Endgame helmers, Joe and Anthony Russo, have reacted to Marvel’s criticism.

The Avengers: Endgame creators spoke with The Hollywood Reporter and said, “The overwhelming success of those movies has caused them to represent something that has become ‘other,’ or maybe not attainable to some others for whatever reason.” Russo brothers continued, “Not every movie has to be liked globally.”

“It feels like a very juvenile conversation. The whole thing feels sad and cynical and pessimistic. You’re talking about movies that 10-year-olds are weeping over and begging to go see. They’ll remember for decades that they were there with their grandfather. Like, give me a f*cking break,” Joe said.

It’s not just the Avengers: Endgame directors who have taken a stand for the MCU. Recently, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’ Elizabeth Oslen also gave her two cents on criticism of Marvel. She pointed out how big productions like these hire a range of talent, employing several people.

