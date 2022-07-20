Reality TV star Khloe Kardashian is ‘very open to dating’ but won’t rush into another relationship.

Khloe reportedly has been on a few dates with an investor. However, things are ‘not that serious,’ according to a new report, reports aceshowbiz.com.

An insider told E! News, “She’s been low-key and hasn’t dated much lately.”

The source went on to say that ‘The Kardashians’ star “is definitely very open to dating but isn’t forcing anything.”

Speculation about Khloe’s relationship status comes after it was revealed she is expecting her second child via surrogate with her ex and basketball player Tristan Thompson, with whom she already has four-year-old daughter True.

Khloe’s spokesperson confirmed last week that the reality star is having another child with her former partner.

“We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November,” the representative said.

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

The pair reportedly have barely spoken since December.

A source said, “Khloe and Tristan are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters.” The informant continued, “The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloe and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December.”

The baby was conceived prior to the revelation that the 31-year-old basketball player had cheated on Khloe and fathered another child with Maralee Nichols, a son named Theo, in December last year.

Just weeks before True was born, Khloe and Tristan split after it emerged he had been unfaithful during her pregnancy, but the pair got back together in 2020 before going their separate ways again last summer, months before it was revealed the sportsman had a son.

