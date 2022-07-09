American media personality and model Khloe Kardashian rose to fame for her appearance with her family in the reality Tv series Keeping Up with the Kardashians. She also participated in the second season of The Celebrity Apprentice.

Khloe finished 10th of 16 candidates and was then fired by Donald Trump. She also then co-hosted the second season of the US adaptation of The X Factor with actor Mario Lopez. She is also quite active on social media and often writes for her blog.

Khloe Kardashian once even shared her favourite s*x position. As per a Cosmopolitan report, the American socialite wrote, “I had my team put together a list of s*x positions that burn the most calories, because what’s more fun than getting down???”

Keeping Up with the Kardashians star then runs through a series of seven s*x positions, listing the calories they burn as well as her own personal preferences. Khloe further mentioned that the missionary position is not for her but she “won’t say no to a little doggy style action.”

Apparently, the classic reverse cowgirl position is Khloe Kardashian’s first choice. US Weekly report quoted her as saying, “A position like reverse cowgirl will not only get the job done 😜, [but] it’ll give your core a hardcore workout!”

Meanwhile, Khloe is reportedly happy with her new relationship. She is currently seeing an equity investor and their relationship is currently in an early stage. The Good American founder broke up with Tristan Thompson last year and hasn’t yet made her new relationship official.

US Weekly quoted a source as saying, “Khloé has moved on and is happy in her new relationship, which is still in its early stages.” As for Tristian Thompson, the source said, “Tristan would want nothing more than to be back with Khloe, so of course, there’s jealousy there.”

