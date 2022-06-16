The Kardashians – a Hulu reality show centred around Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Khloe, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Kris Jenner, has come to an end. The show’s finale episode – titled Enough is enough, aired today and was full of drama. It saw Khloe lashing out at ex Tristan Thompson after learning that he cheated on her yet again.

In the episode, we saw the Good American founder learn that the NBA star was expecting his third child after he was sued by Maralee Nichols for pregnancy and child-related expenses in December. Khole got to know about Tristan’s latest cheating scandal when Kim discovered a report about it in a publication.

As reported by Daily Mail, it was during the finale episode of The Kardashians that Khloe Kardashian found out about Tristan Thompson’s latest cheating scandal through Kim Kardashian. The episode showed that both Kim and Khloe tried getting in contact with Tristan on learning news but he didn’t respond to either. While doing so, Khloe also made it clear that she was done for good with Thompson – she had been dating off and on since 2016.

While the two sisters spoke, Kim Kardashian reads the declaration – that his attorneys made with a statement by the NBA star after being sued, carried online. It stated that Tristan met the woman – Houston-based personal trainer Maralee Nichols – after his 30th birthday party (which Khloe threw him) before he flew to Houston to play with the Sacramento Kings.

In the finale episode of The Kardashians – just before their Hulu photoshoot, Khole Kardashians is seen talking to Kim Kardashians and telling her what she said to Tristan when she finally talked to him. Khloe says “I called him and was just like, what have you got to say? It was more yelling on my end, but him talking, trying to plead his case. There’s not much to talk about in my opinion. It’s a joke, it’s gross, it’s a joke, it’s embarrassing, it’s disgusting, we’re all over it. I’m like, I didn’t buy tickets to this f*cking circus but somehow I’m watching all these clowns act out in front of me.”

She continued, “I want a refund, return to sender, I don’t want to be at this show. Somehow the clowns keep coming back in this f*cking clown car and no matter what he says nothing’s going to give me the answers that I’m looking for, the closure.” In the same chat, she added that their daughter True facetimes Tristan every night, but she doesn’t speak to him. The reality star said, “True will never know anything is wrong in my book, ever. I’ve done this before, I know how to do it.”

When Kim Kardashian pointed out how Tristan vowed to ‘go to therapy’ and ‘start fixing myself,’ she also noted, “If that were me, and I was really trying to redeem myself and trying to be a better person, I would definitely just keep my d*ck in my pants.” Responding to her, Khloe exclaimed, “You would think!” She then added, “You either wear a c*ndom, get a vasectomy, or you don’t f*ck random people that you meet in other states. It’s not rocket science.”

The complete season 1 of The Kardashians is now streaming on Hulu. For more news about this reality family and more from the entertainment world, stay tuned to Koimoi

