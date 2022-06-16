The Hollywood Hunk Chris Hemsworth is one of the most famous actors in the industry. His most notable role is Thor in the MCU, and to be honest, no one else could have played the role better. The actor, who will be next appearing in Thor: Love and Thunder, looks nothing short of a Greek god and has fans across the globe who admire his beauty and talent.

Besides being the Marvel superhero, Hemsworth has also appeared in several other films like Extraction, Extraction 2, Men in Black: International, Snow White And The Huntsman, and more. Other than earning him a big name, the actor has also earned a lot through his work.

Let’s take a look at Chris Hemsworth’s million-dollar net worth. As per CelebrityNetWorth, the Avengers: Endgame actor sits on a huge worth of Rs 1014 crores ($130 million). This makes him the seventh richest actor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Besides the income he has received through his roles, the actor also has his fitness app, Centr.

For the unversed, Chris Hemsworth is a fitness freak. If you go through his Instagram, you’d see how dedicated the actor is to stay in shape. Just recently, we covered his workout routine. The Thor: Ragnarok actor likes to do cardio, muscle training, martial arts, and boxing. He also likes to follow a strict protein diet.

Hemsworth’s fitness app also generates a lot of bucks for him. It was recently reported that the actor’s app made a whopping Rs 2084 crores ($267 million), though all of it obviously didn’t go to him. Other than the salaries he receives for movies and the money he makes through his app, Chris also gets remuneration for brand endorsements.

Chris Hemsworth earns big and spends big. The actors live a lavish life in a Rs 234 crores worth mansion. He also has expensive cars like Rs 1.5 crore worth of Cadillac Escalade and Audi R8, and more but often travels in a private jet as well. He also spent a fortune for his wife, Elsa Pataky’s birthday in Spain in 2019.

