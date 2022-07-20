Kylie Jenner is one of the most famous personalities in the western entertainment industry and her popularity also reflects in the massive fan following she enjoys on social media. It is a given that her insta game is extremely strong but what you probably didn’t know is that she allegedly does not entertain any criticism on looks. A follower of hers recently narrated how he ended up getting blocked by her and the tale has been leaving the internet quite intrigued.

For the unversed, Kylie has maintained a safe distance from the spotlight ever since she gave birth to a baby boy, her second child with rapper Travis Scott. She took a break from social media as well after her Travis’ concert, Astroworld ended in utter tragedy, resulting in the death of a few attendees as well. Apart from this, Kylie makes regular appearances on her family reality show The Kardashians, which is now entering into second season.

In a recent turn of events, an Insta reel has been going viral on social media in which a girl is asking people to narrate their stories if they ever got blocked by a celebrity. To this, a buffed-up man mentions how Kylie Jenner or her team, ended up blocking him for a mere comment that he dropped.

The man explains how he spotted a comment on one of Kylie Jenner’s pictures by her close friend Jordan Woods, which said, “how are you so beautiful?” and decided to state some facts as a reply. He simply wrote the word ‘surgery’ but looks like that was enough to grab the attention of the netizens.

It garnered over 30, 000 likes in just five minutes and within ten minutes the man was blocked by Kylie Jenner. It’s not confirmed how much of his claims are true but it sure is interesting. Have a look.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memes • News • Culture (@memexub)

