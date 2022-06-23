Kylie Jenner is living her life large. From her $36.5 million worth mansion to her car collection of $8 million, all the fancy clothes from high-end brands, and much more. Not just that, but her brand, Kylie Cosmetics, has also reached new heights, and she has been expanding it across the globe.

If you follow her on social media, you’d know that Jenner likes to party as well and is always travelling from one place to another, either for work or leisure. It’s obvious that being as rich as her, the makeup mogul doesn’t use commercial flights when it comes to travelling by air.

Kylie Jenner also owns a private jet that is worth a whopping $70 million. Just recently, she hit the headlines over allegedly using her jet for a 30-minute trip from Calabasas to Palm Springs. Kylie was joined by her partner, Travis Scott, and their two children. This soon became a topic of interest amongst the netizens who criticised the KUWTK star for using the jet for such a trip.

Several fans took to Twitter and commented on how unsafe this is for the environment.

“What am I supposed to do about climate change when Kylie Jenner is flying her jet from LA to palm springs,” one user said.

“Kylie Jenner took her private jet that seats 10 ppl on a 30-minute flight. Don’t ever talk to me about single-use plastic,” another noted.

A user wrote, “It’s rich people like her who are literally killing the earth we live in. So selfish.”

“Kylie Jenner taking a $70 million jet for a thirty-minute journey????? Okay, girl, ruin the planet some more,” a fourth added.

Meanwhile, as some people are focusing on this, others are talking about the onboard breakfast served on her private jet. The reality TV star shared a snap of a meal consisting of three plates, all filled with fruit and various breakfast items.

But what really caught the attention was when a Pakistani actress, Minal Khan, posted the same photo, cropping out ‘KylieAir’ tissue from it. Fans roasted the actress for using Kylie Jenne’s photo.

