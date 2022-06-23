Brad Pitt is hitting the headlines this week as he talks about his emotional state after splitting from Angelina Jolie. Pitt and Jolie were once the IT couple of Tinseltown, whose romance set goals for others. Brangelina dated for years before getting married in 2014 and had kids over the years.

However, their marriage was short-lived, and Jolie filed for divorce just two years later, which was finalised in 2019. When they split, the Eternals actress had also accused Brad of domestic violence. The FBI was involved, but the case was dismissed.

Now, Brad Pitt has spoken about his mental and physical state after his breakup with Angelina Jolie. While speaking with GQ, the actor said, “I always felt very alone in my life, alone growing up as a kid, alone even out here, and it’s really not till recently that I have had a greater embrace of my friends and family.” He added that emotional turmoil and deep sadness are inevitable when growing, “I think all our hearts are broken.”

However, the Bullet Train actor was also able to find joy. “I think joy’s been a newer discovery, later in life. I was always moving with the currents, drifting in a way, and onto the next,” Brad Pitt said. “I think I spent years with a low-grade depression, and it’s not until coming to terms with that, trying to embrace all sides of self—the beauty and the ugly—that I’ve been able to catch those moments of joy,” the actor continued.

Meanwhile, as Pitt shared his feelings openly, it was previously said that the actor accused Angelina Jolie of attempting to “inflict harm” on him. This came after the Maleficent actress sold her shares of their French Winery.

Brad Pitt allegedly sued Angelina Jolie over this move as it was done without his consent. A source added that the court papers said it was done with “poisonous intentions.” Read more about that on Koimoi!

