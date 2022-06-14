Brad Pitt is the most eligible bachelor in the whole wide world. He was previously married to Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, but none of the relationships worked out. The actor has been rumoured to be dating a lot of women ever since but did you know? He bid a whopping $120,000 for a night with Game Of Thrones actress Emilia Clarke! Scroll below for details.

Advertisement

As most know, Emilia rose to massive fame with her role as Khaleesi aka Danaerys Targaryen in Game Of Thrones. She was seen in romantic scenes with Jason Momoa (Khal Drogo) and later Kit Harington (Jon Snow) and one cannot deny that she truly set the temperatures soaring.

Advertisement

But it was at a charity event that Emilia Clarke was asked to offer some “experience”. It could be anything like watching some show together or going out on a dinner date or something similar in return of auction money going for a special cause. But guessing how Brad Pitt got into the scenario? He bid for the beauty.

Recalling the incident, Emilia Clarke told at The Graham Norton Show, “That was the best night of my life. So I get there and it’s amazing. It’s basically like the Oscars, there’s so many celebrities in this room and I suddenly remember that I said I would auction something off. So the fear grows and I was petrified.”

She continued, “The person whose table I was on is a friend and he was very kind, kind of put the paddle up (in order to bid for her) and I was like thanks very much, that’s very sweet. And then someone else’s paddle went up across the room on the other side of the room and I didn’t really know and then suddenly it was sort of becoming a bit of money and I was kind of thinking ‘this is absolute mental’ and someone said it was Brad Pitt and I went like ‘Oh, yea sure.’”

Unfortunately, all of it didn’t work out because her friend put the highest bid! But Emilia Clarke did call it “the greatest moment of he life.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such interesting trivia!

Must Read: Justin Bieber Says “Each Day Has Gotten Better” As Continues To Deal With Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, Reveals Who’s Helping Him “Through All The Discomfort”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram