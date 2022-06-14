Just last week, Justin Bieber revealed to all that he has been diagnosed with the Ramsay Hunt syndrome. This in turn caused paralysis on half of his face and resulted in the single having to cancel and postpone some of his scheduled shows.

Now, in a new update, the ‘Love Yourself’ singer has shared an update on his ongoing health scare. In the post, Justin also shared how is dealing with it. Read on.

Taking to his Instagram stories a while ago, Justin Bieber shared an update on how he is feeling as he recovers from Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. The ‘Yummy’ singer wrote, “Wanted to share a little bit of how I’ve been feeling. Each day has gotten better and through all of the discomfort, I have found comfort in the one who designed me and knows me.”

Continuing further, Justin Bieber wrote, “I’m reminded he knows all of me. I’m reminded he knows all of me. He knows the darkest parts of me that I want no one to know about and he constantly welcomes me into his loving arms. This perspective has given me peace during this horrific storm that I’m facing. I know this storm will pass but in the meantime Jesus is with me.”

Talking about Justin Bieber’s health scare, the Peaches singer – who is maintaining a positive attitude amid the situation, announced his diagnosis with the rare neurological disorder on Instagram with a video message that showcased his half-face in paralysis. In it, he stated that he has been unable to blink his eye or smile in the other side of his face that has been in paralysis. Owing to his ongoing health condition, the singer postponed his upcoming shows that were a part of the Justice tour.

Upon the revelation, the singer has received a lot of love and support from fans as well as his friends from the entertainment industry including DJ Khaled, Romeo Beckham and more.

We wish him more positivity and hope Justin Bieber recovers from it soon.

