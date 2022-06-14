Kim Kardashian raised eyebrows when she wore Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gown to the Met Gala 2022 red carpet. For those who don’t know, the late actress wore the dress – originally sketched by Bob Mackie, when she famously sang “Happy Birthday” to President John F. Kennedy. Well, as per reports coming in now, the ensemble has been damaged.

The reality star notably dropped 16 pounds in order to squeeze into the historic gown. She even changed into a replica gown once at the party, as she was unable to move freely in the original. However, pictures surfacing now show that the dress has suffered some serious damage and netizens aren’t happy.

Early this morning, Twitter page Pop Crave posted side-by-side photos of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic gown, allegedly from before and after Kim Kardashian wore it to the Met Gala. The picture on the right – the one after Kim wore it, shows signs of stretched fabric and missing crystals, particularly around the dress’ back closure. In the tweet they wrote, “The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it.”

Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress has reportedly been damaged after being worn by Kim Kardashian at the Met Gala. The dress now shows signs of tearing, and several crystals are either missing or hanging off of it. pic.twitter.com/cFu1lUBmzS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) June 13, 2022

Unhappy with the condition of Marilyn Monroe’s dress is now after Kim Kardashian wore it to the Met Gala, one netizen wrote, “That’s what happens when a size 16 as* tries to fit into a size 2 dress.” Another, while re-tweeting the post, wrote, “As a historian, this hurts not because it damaged “history” but because people still treat Marilyn Monroe and her things as public. Her face, her body, her image, her person is not seen as HERS either then or now and she deserves much more than to be anyone’s symbol” A third noted, “the museum should never have allowed her to wear it to begin with, i don’t think it’s just a “dress”, it’s a piece of pop culture in a way” A fourth tweeted, “She wore it for 11 minutes and still managed to ruin the dress bruh doesn’t matter if she changed she shouldn’t have worn it in the first place”

Another added, “I’m not a fashion person, but somebody got paid to let Kim ruin an iconic piece of fashion history for her Instagram and this just feels like what all of America is right now, ruining history for the sake of temporary vanity.” An angry netizen tweeted, “THIS IS WHY HISTORIANS SAID NOT TO WEAR IT! it was literally made to fit Marilyn to exact measurements — and it’s a part of cultural history. there’s nothing like it and won’t ever be. even the type of fabric doesn’t exist anymore” Another even mentioned, “Congratulations to the Met Gala for showcasing a real-life example of why a conservation department like the Costume Institute is necessary for historically significant garments.”

Even the Instagram page The Marilyn Monroe Collection shared a series of images pointing out the damages done to the historical dress worn by Kim Kardashian.

What are your thoughts on the state of Marilyn Monroe’s iconic dress after Kim Kardashian wore it to the Met Gala 2022 red carpet? Let us know in the comments.

