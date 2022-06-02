Trust Kim Kardashian to give you the most surprising (read entertaining) content even while she is at her laziest best. Beauty Mogul is one of the most trending names on the internet at any given point in the past year or so. Be it her tug of war with former husband Kanye West, her fling that developed into a relationship with Pete Davidson or the popular televised happenings in her family with The Kardashians, she was always in news. But most recently she ventured into skincare and it is there she is making waves now.

Advertisement

Kim who already owns a couple of branches of her popular beauty brand now ventured in skincare. Named SKKN, Kardashian doesn’t think twice about justifying the high cost of the products. But while on that she has a very wild statement to make too.

Advertisement

We all know Kim Kardashian’s obsession with looking young and beautiful. The beauty Mogul now revealed that she can try anything to keep looking young, even if that involves eating poop. Yes, you are still reading a real article. Read on to know everything you should know about the same.

“I’ll try anything,” said Kim Kardashian as per Hollywood Life ahead of the launch of her skincare line SKKN. “If you told me that I literally had to eat poop every single day and I would look younger, I might. I just might.”

In the same conversation, Kim Kardashian also spoke about the cost of the products and how it doesn’t bother her. “It’s definitely more prestige, and in order to get the types of ingredients that I would not really miss out on, it was kind of a necessity,” she said. “The products I was using that were comparable were way more expensive, not to compare anything. I tried to get the quality for the best price that we could, especially the vitamin C serum.”

Kim Kardashian revealed that SKKN is in sync with Skims which was last valued at $3.2 Billion. “People might have assumed at the beginning that Skims was a celebrity clothing brand for sure,” she said. “I get that, but once they got the product, I think they realized that it was a product-based brand. I’ve been able to have access to skin treatments and stuff, and I’ve learned so much along the way. It’s like I’m sharing my solutions like I did with Skims.”

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

Must Read: Amidst BTS’ Meet With POTUS Joe Biden, Here’s A Look At How ARMYs Single Handedly Ruined Donald Trump’s Political Rally

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram