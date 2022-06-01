BTS has become a global sensation in the last few years and all credit goes to the immense hard work they have put in, in the last few years. The septet is well-known not just for their hit songs but also for the ability to keep their audiences hooked and enthusiastic throughout their live performances. As they recently flew to the USA to meet President Joe Biden, we look back at the time when BTS ARMYs brutally trolled Donald Trump by sending false RSVPs to his rally.

For the unversed, the Bangtan Boys have lately been in the news for the short meet up they had with POTUS Joe Biden. They were invited to the White House to discuss the increasing hate crimes against Asians in America and the boys seem to have left quite an impact through their presence and speech. The live stream of the event was followed by millions worldwide and increasing viewership was supposedly one of the reasons for inviting the K-Pop band.

Amidst all the love and admiration BTS is receiving for their social activism, let’s look back at the time when ARMYs decided to take a stand against then-president Donald Trump. According to CNN, the whole incident kicked off when a TikTok video urged BTS ARMY to register for Trump’s Oklahoma rally and make sure that they do not attend it. The video went on to garner over 300,000 views in quite a short period.

As a result, Donald Trump’s rally was only attended by 19000 people, even though he had openly boasted just a few days back about having around 1 million RSVPs. The Republicans also ended up becoming a laughing stock because of this BTS ARMY move and well, the election results said it all.

What do you think about this political move by BTS ARMY? Let us know in the comments!

