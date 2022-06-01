Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick has done wonders on its first weekend. It has become the actor’s best openers in history and has broken a huge Memorial Day Weekend record. The action film has taken the top position at the box office and is churning in millions. As of now, it has collected $300 million globally.

It is a remarkable feat for the movie whose prequel came out over three decades ago. It was expected that the movie would do much less good as a lot of the younger generation isn’t aware of it. However, the death-defying jet stunts in the flick have boosted the movie to an extremely high pedestal.

Fans and critics alike are loving the action sequences, especially those involving the jets and planes. No wonder Top Gun: Maverick has received a near-perfect audience score and a 97% rating by Rotten Tomatoes. This Certified Fresh movie has made new blockbuster expectations, and it has been proven once again that Tom Cruise is a star.

Now, the Mission Impossible actor has himself responded to the box office records broken by Top Gun: Maverick. Taking to his Twitter, Tom thanked his fans for helping the movie achieve a thunderous opener of $250 million plus. “Thank you to everyone who saw #TopGun: Maverick and helped make it a historic opening weekend,” Cruise said.

Thank you to everyone who saw #TopGun: Maverick and helped make it a historic opening weekend. — Tom Cruise (@TomCruise) May 31, 2022

Other than having an interesting screenplay, Top Gun 2 is being applauded also because of Tom’s passion. Previously he revealed that it was his dream to become a pilot or an actor, and he did both in the actioner. He has also expressed how much he loves filming and doesn’t see it as work.

Tom Cruise is also known for not taking days off, and he has said that the promotions of his movies are like a vacation for him. Top Gun: Maverick is also doing well due to being a theatrical release and Cruise‘s smart movie of not releasing it on OTT.

