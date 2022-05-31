Another petition has started regarding Amber Heard in Aquaman 2, and this time it is on fans wanting to replace her with Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez. Starting in April, the defamation trial lasted for weeks before the jury started deliberating on 27 May after hearing all the testimonies and looking at the evidence.

Amidst the trial, we saw several petitions started by Depp’s fans over either wanting him to come back as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise or wanting to replace Heard as Mera in Aquaman 2. Previously, netizens demanded Blake Lively take up Amber’s role.

For the unversed, Johnny Depp lost his role as Captain Jack Sparrow after Amber Heard claimed that he abused her. However, Depp refuted those allegations and said that it was the actress who abused him. Even an audio clip, that was played at the trial, went viral in which The Rum Diary actress could be heard saying that she hit him.

Since then, Johnny Depp’s fans have demanded Amber Heard to be replaced in Aquaman 2, and now they want his lawyer Camille Vasquez to do it. Vasquez gained popularity after her brutal cross-examination of Amber went viral. The petition started on Change.org and has garnered over a thousand signatures so far.

“Although Amber is a ‘credible’ actor and has actually demonstrated it on many occasions, not just in films or ‘perhaps’ on the stand. If Camille is half the actor she is as a lawyer this will be an absolute blockbuster of a film,” reads the description.

Even though Camille Vasquez is a renowned lawyer, her venture into acting is a long shot, especially to replace Amber Heard as Mera in Aquaman 2. Meanwhile, as the whole world waits for the verdict, Johnny Depp gave a surprise performance to fans at a concert in the UK.

