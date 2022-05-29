After almost a month of allegations, Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial is finally set to witness its outcome. There are reports that neither of the actors will be present in Fairfax County Court in Virginia when the verdict is handed down. But have you noticed the Aquaman actress continuously writing during the ongoing case? Netizens have found exactly what she pens down and it might amuse you.

As most know, Johnny never looked eye to eye when Amber was giving her testimony on the trial. Her lawyers even called him a ‘narcissist’ over eating candies and laughing inside the courtroom. In the past few days, one could witness that the Aquaman beauty continuously wrote something on her pad as witnesses gave their testimony.

But what was Amber Heard possibly jotting down on her notepad? One could wonder if she had pointers for her lawyers for cross-examination or for their next statements. But she was also penning down something during the closing arguments. Johnny Depp fans have decided to solve the mystery and several videos of the same are now viral on Twitter.

Viral clips show that Amber Heard allegedly wrote nothing but only pretended to do so for the cameras. Several videos are close up views where one could clearly see that the pen wasn’t even touching the notepad.

Several Johnny Depp fans are now trolling Amber over the same. A video that is all over the internet even reads, “AMBER You should touch the paper with your pen.”

The video was further captioned, “Welp, this explains all the note taking. Imaginary just like the abuse. #TeamJohnnyDepp”

Welp, this explains all the note taking. Imaginary just like the abuse. #TeamJohnnyDepp https://t.co/QhTNgkY8gK — Kristan (@Krinnin) May 28, 2022

Another joked that it is just as similar to her donation to charities that she never made.

Amber Heard signing the donations check to the CHLA https://t.co/yzbGQLu0kN — frank drebin (@danblock4) May 28, 2022

Well, Amber Heard is clearly under the radar of Johnny Depp fans with each and every move that she makes.

