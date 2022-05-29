Did you know Benedict Cumberbatch was once kidnapped at gunpoint in South Africa? The actor recently appeared in MCU’s Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. It has become the highest-grossing movie of 2022, with $820 million in its pocket as of now. The movie had the top hold on the box office for weeks, but it has finally been broken by Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick.

Previously, talks about Benedict taking a break from acting surfaced. During the premiere of his MCU flick, the Sherlock actor discussed how busy his life has become between his acting career and being a parent. He said he might be taking a bit of a break from work soon.

Coming back to the point, back in 2013, Benedict Cumberbatch revealed a shocking incident that has been etched into his memory now. While speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Cumberbatch shared that the scary ordeal took place in 2005, while filming his miniseries, To the End of the Earth. Benedict said that he was driving when he and his friends met with a flat tire.

“It was cold, and it was dark. I felt rotten. We were wary because that’s a notoriously dangerous place to drive,” Benedict Cumberbatch said. The actor, who was carrying expensive luggage, added that his fear came true when a group of six armed robbers surrounded them.

After frisking Benedict and his friends, the Doctor Strange actor recalled the robbers tying them put, putting them in a car, and driving off. “I was scared, really scared. I said: ‘What are you going to do with us? Are you going to kill us?’ I was really worried that I was going to get r*ped or molested or just tortured or toyed with in some way, some act of control and savagery,” he said.

Fortunately, the kidnappers let the group go. Meanwhile, even though Benedict Cumberbatch mentioned taking a break before, the actor is busy filming an adaptation of the Roald Dahl book The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar for director Wes Anderson.

