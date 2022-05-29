The past couple of weeks have only been about the Virginia trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. The court has been hearing the sides on the defamation row that Depp has slammed Heard with. Many evidences, testimonies and wild claims later, the closing arguments were made on 27 May. Amid that one name that has forever been mentioned outside the court is that of the Tesla scion Elon Musk. Turns out the big wig has now decided to talk about the case and break his silence finally.

For the unversed, Elon has been a part of the row since the very beginning. Reportedly, Musk and the Aquaman actress were dating for an entire year before they called it quits. And the story wasn’t this simple, because at a point Musk was also involved in a fight between Johnny and Amber. There were also rumours that the Tesla head will be testifying in the court on Heard’s favour.

Now as per the latest Tweet made by Elon Musk, he is hoping that Amber Heard and Johnny Depp move on and go on to the incredible sleeves. The tweet is now the most trending thing on the internet and netizens are discussing it. Read on it know everything you should about the same.

Elon Musk was replying to a Tweet that was made by a Twitter user. It was the use sharing his observations from the case. The user who goes by the handle Lex Fridman tweeted, “My takeaways from Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard trial: 1. Fame is one hell of a drug (for some). 2. Psychiatrists & lawyers come in drastically varying levels of skill. 3. Lying to millions of people is something humans are capable of. 4. Love can be messy. 5. Mega pint of wine.”

Replying to this tweet, the Telsa CEO Elon Musk wrote, “I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible.”

Check the tweet here:

I hope they both move on. At their best, they are each incredible. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 28, 2022

