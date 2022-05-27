Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation trial is just hours away from witnessing the final statements by both the parties. The Pirates Of The Caribbean actor is suing his ex-wife over an op-ed she wrote in 2018 indirectly accusing him of domestic violence. We recently saw texts talk spoke of Aquaman actress’ affair with Tesla creator Elon Musk. But is she also the father of her child? Scroll below for all the details.

Advertisement

As most know, Amber allegedly began dating Elon after she filed for a divorce from Johnny. But there has been intimate footage of the duo at Depp’s penthouse even while she was married to the latter. The footage went viral during the UK libel trial against The Sun.

Advertisement

Amber Heard took to her Instagram in 2021 to announce the arrival of her first child. She welcomed a daughter Oonagh Paige via surrogacy, and the little munchkin was born in April. Ever since she’s shared a lot of pictures with her while working out or working on her laptop. But now, the latest report claims that Elon Musk is her biological father.

A source close to Marca claims that the relationship between Amber Heard and Elon Musk could have “exceeded the sentimental part since the South African genius could be the progenitor of her daughter.”

In addition one of their writers claimed that, close anonymous sources “indicate that Elon Musk donated the sperm so that Heard could conceive her daughter and therefore is the biological father of the little girl.”

Well, it is not a secret that even surrogacy will involve two partners in order for another life to be born. Who exactly is the biological father has raised a lot of questions in the mind of viewers.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case.

Must Read: Russo Brothers Call Out Disney For Their Controversial Black Widow Fallout With Scarlett Johansson: “It Was Disturbing To Us As Artists”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram