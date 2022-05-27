Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness stars were as surprised by the secret cameos in the Benedict Cumberbatch starrer as much as the fans were. No matter what kind of movie Marvel makes, the level of secrecy that goes behind it has to be applauded. The MCU films are filled with several spoiler-worthy scenes, which can ruin the movie if they are out before the release.

One such big secret was Robert Downey Jr‘s Iron Man’s death in Avengers: Endgame. However, it was spoiled by you-know-who. While talking about Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home’s surprise cameo of the former Spideys was kept hush despite several leaks and rumours around it.

The same happened with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. The Benedict Cumberbatch starrer has cameos of John Krasinski as Reed Richards, Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter, Anson Mount as Black Bolt, Patrick Stewart as Charles Xaviers, and more. Most of them were kept a secret. It turns out not only from the audience but from the cast as well.

While speaking with The Direct, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness star Jett Klyne, aka Tommy Maximoff, talked about how the rest of the cast were kept in the dark about the secret cameos. “Those were total surprises,” Klyne said. “When we actually read the script, they didn’t tell us anything,” the WandaVision star added.

“When we saw them in theaters, it was a whole new thing. I was so surprised, but, like, so happy because it was crazy. It was totally surprising for us,” Jett added. Often, Marvel hands out scripts to actors on the need to know basis. If it isn’t crucial for their character to know about a cameo or a particular plot detail, then it is not mentioned in the script.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was released on 6 May. It has become the highest-grossing movie of 2022 and has collected over $800 million globally.

