Jennifer Aniston speaks about her relationship with Brad Pitt and cracks jokes about their breakup. Jen, known for her role as Rachel Green in the famous 90s sitcom Friends, was married to the Hollywood hunk for five years. They met in 1994 and tied the knot in 1999.

Advertisement

Their romance kept the Tinseltown buzzing as they were the IT couple back then. However, rumours of Pitt cheating on Aniston with Angelina Jolie spread across the town like wildfire. Their relationship ended after that, and both went their separate ways. Brad married Angelina and Jennifer married Justin Theroux.

Advertisement

Both the actors’ second marriages ended too. Time and again, fans have speculated whether Jennifer Aniston would be getting back together with Brad Pitt as both of them have maintained a cordial relationship despite splitting up. However, the Murder Mystery star has made it clear that the two are just friends, and she doesn’t see herself settling down again.

While talking about Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt, the former appeared in the last season of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, completing the circle for the TV host as the actress was Ellen’s first guest star. During the show, Aniston was asked about how she dealt with her sitcom, Friends, ending after ten years.

Jen took to her funny side and made a joke while referring to her breakup with the Fight Club actor. “Well, I got a divorce and went into therapy,” Aniston said. “And then I did a movie called The Break-Up,” she said. “I just kind of leaned into the end,” Jen continued.

Recently, a report came stating that Jennifer Aniston has finally found peace after her two divorces. It also added that now, the actress puts herself first and will be there for Brad Pitt to talk about the happy things but for complaints.

Must Read: Amber Heard Reacts To Kate Moss Testifying Against Her ‘Staircase’ Claims: “Not Shocked, That’s Johnny Depp’s Power”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram