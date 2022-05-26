It is the final week of the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard defamation trial and A LOT has already happened. The viewers and the actors themselves are now awaiting is the final verdict. One cannot deny that the lawyers are now equally involved and there’s a certain animosity one can witness between them in the courtroom. The latest proof is Camille Vasquez mocking the lawyer of Aquaman actress. Scroll below for details.

Since the case has been televised, fans have the access to each and everything that is happening inside the courtroom. Whether it is Kate Moss testifying against Amber’s claims or Rocky Pennington supporting the actress, fans have been up to date with every hearing. Amid it all, many have noticed JD doodling and laughing between the testimonies.

Targeting his action, the legal team of Amber Heard, represented by Elaine Bredehoft said, “We have seen Mr Depp during this trial doodling and eating candy, what if, any evidence would that suggest the has narcissistic traits.” Reacting to the same, Johnny Depp started laughing and covered his mouth with his hand.

His lawyer immediately objected to the statement claiming that it had “no foundation” and the judge sustained the objection. But what happened after that must have been quite triggering for Amber Heard and her team.

Camille Vasquez could be seen picking up a candy along with other attorney and both of them ate it. This move was quite sarcastic to oppose the actions pointed out by Heard’s lawyer.

Check out the viral video below:

Meanwhile, Johnny Depp took to the stands and called Amber Heard’s allegations against him “unimaginably brutal” and “all false.” He also mentioned how he helped her bag Aquaman role.

