Will Henry Cavill join Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham for Hobbs & Shaw 2? After being a box office hit, the Fast & Furious spinoff got a sequel confirmed by The Rock. Not many details have been revealed about it though, but now a report suggests that the Superman actor could be joining the cast.

Cavill was last seen in The Witcher and Zack Snyder’s Justice League. While he is busy working on Enola Holmes 2 and Argylle, several rumours about his upcoming projects are creating a buzz. Henry’s name is also added to the next James Bond list.

Now, as per Giant Freakin Robot, a source close to the publication has informed that Henry Cavill is in talks to star in Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs & Shaw 2. Cavill’s stardom has increased significantly in the past few years, especially since his DC role. The actor has also appeared in Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible: Fallout and now is known for his role as Sherlock Holmes.

It won’t be a surprise that Henry Cavill is chosen for a big project like Hobbs & Shaw 2. However, no confirmation about this has been made. The report suggests that if Cavill is being pursued a part in the Dwayne Johnson starrer, it could be as a villain. What we do know about the film is that the producer previously said that they have some big ideas for the movie.

Considering that Fast & Furious 10 and 11 will be released in the next two years, the helmers of the spin-off film have to go big. Previously, Vin Diesel made a public plea to The Rock to discard all their differences, which led to him leaving the Fast franchise and starting a different one and joining the team for Fast X.

However, Dwayne Johnson didn’t go for it and is focusing on Hobbs & Shaw 2, which might see Henry Cavill in it too.

