Amber Heard dismissed claims of not expecting Kate Moss to take Johnny Depp’s side at the defamation trial. The last week of the high-profile case taking place in the Virginia court saw new testimonies from different people. This included Depp’s ex Kate Moss. Her name popped up after Heard claimed that the actor pushed the model down the stairs.

Just two days ago, Moss made a virtual appearance in court and spoke about the alleged incident. She denied JD pushing down her stairs and said that she had slipped while the actor wasn’t even in the room. Kate and Johnny dated for a while in the 1990s until a bad breakup, leaving her heartbroken.

After Kate Moss’ testimony, Amber Heard was asked by Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez if she was caught off-guard by Moss’ statement. The Aquaman actress said wasn’t shocked by it being in favour of Johnny Depp. “I know how many people will come out of the woodwork to be in support of Johnny,” Amber said.

“I know how many people will come out and say whatever for him, that’s his power,” Amber Heard added. After Kate Moss’ testimony in the Johnny Depp case, model Naomi Campbell supported Kate for taking the stand in the defamation trial. Kate is known to be a super private person, and Naomi praised her for sharing details of her relationship with JD publicly.

While talking about Kate, a body language expert analysed the model’s expressions and movements while she was testifying and said that Kate Moss still has warmth towards Johnny. The expert also added that her testimony was simple, and she was polite.

Now, the Johnny Depp vs Amber Heard case is in its last leg. The closing statement will be out soon and the future of both the stars will be decided in the courtroom. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more!

