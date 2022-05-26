Thor: Love And Thunder: Chris Hemsworth Going B*tt Naked In Trailer Has Left Fans Wondering If Marvel Will Bless Them With An Uncensored Version!
Chris Hemsworth Naked Scene In Thor: Love & Thunder Makes Fans Hope The Final Cut Shows The Uncensored Version (Pic Credit: Poster)

Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth has made a lot of fans go crazy with his character Thor Odinson from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has now created a new storm on the internet with his upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder wherein in the trailer, in which he goes ahem, b*tt n*ked.

For the unversed, the actor was first seen as the MCU superhero back in 2011 with his origin movie Thor. The movie was directed by Kenneth Branagh, and since then Thor odinson is one big name in Marvel.

Coming back to the topic, the recent trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder has taken the internet by a storm as the fans were able to see Chris Hemsworth almost naked! Oh la la, we know right?! We might just get our first naked scenes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the trailer, when Thor was summoned in front of Zeus (played by Russell Crowe) in his court, as the Greek God said, “Let’s see who you are. I take off your disguise.” Soon after that Zeus blasts a gust of wind at a bound Thor, which removes all the clothes.

The next shot shows Chris Hemsworth’s Thor from behind, where his b*tt area was covered in the blur (and we were obsessed with Captain America’s a*s?). Now fans are thinking about whether the movie will show the uncensored version of the clip in the final cut of the movie and would they get to see Chris completely n*ked from behind. Marvel fans have taken it to their Twitter account to express their excitement for the movie.

Here are some of the tweets from the fans on the Social Media platform.

Meanwhile, the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder will pick up from Avengers: Endgame, where Thor Odinson has decided to walk a new path where he comes across a new character, Gorr the God Butcher who will be the antagonist for the movie. The movie will feature actors like Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe, Chris Pratt and many others. The movie is directed by Taika Waititi and will release on 8th July 2022.

