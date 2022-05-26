Hollywood actor Chris Hemsworth has made a lot of fans go crazy with his character Thor Odinson from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor has now created a new storm on the internet with his upcoming movie Thor: Love and Thunder wherein in the trailer, in which he goes ahem, b*tt n*ked.

For the unversed, the actor was first seen as the MCU superhero back in 2011 with his origin movie Thor. The movie was directed by Kenneth Branagh, and since then Thor odinson is one big name in Marvel.

Coming back to the topic, the recent trailer for Thor: Love and Thunder has taken the internet by a storm as the fans were able to see Chris Hemsworth almost naked! Oh la la, we know right?! We might just get our first naked scenes from the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In the trailer, when Thor was summoned in front of Zeus (played by Russell Crowe) in his court, as the Greek God said, “Let’s see who you are. I take off your disguise.” Soon after that Zeus blasts a gust of wind at a bound Thor, which removes all the clothes.

The next shot shows Chris Hemsworth’s Thor from behind, where his b*tt area was covered in the blur (and we were obsessed with Captain America’s a*s?). Now fans are thinking about whether the movie will show the uncensored version of the clip in the final cut of the movie and would they get to see Chris completely n*ked from behind. Marvel fans have taken it to their Twitter account to express their excitement for the movie.

Here are some of the tweets from the fans on the Social Media platform.

me: gonna watch thor love and thunder for the plot they: what plot the plot: pic.twitter.com/RnHxvZ9tTy — v (@karazorlls) May 24, 2022

me leaving marvel studios with the uncensored thor love and thunder trailer up my ass pic.twitter.com/HDSqgCWAar — ً (@LOKlPHOBIC) May 24, 2022

i keep thinking about THAT scene in the thor love and thunder trailer… pic.twitter.com/F0X3hAVEFq — astra ☆ wants mk s2 (@knightrings) May 24, 2022

I'll be watching Thor: Love and Thunder for the plot the plot: pic.twitter.com/JbYyaU4kq1 — Patrick Nestor III (@PattyNest) May 24, 2022

We need the uncensored version of naked Thor now! #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/uRFkcKHfCW — Frosty (@FrostFlame726) May 24, 2022

No but it's crazy bc what Zeus says to Thor is "let's see who you are" & then what we see, butt naked Thor 'a freaking thorki' Odinson 🗣️🗣️🙌⚡🐍 pic.twitter.com/ZDMLprXaCe — THOR'S BACK ❤️➕⚡ (@PrettiestThor) May 24, 2022

We finally got a naked Thor!

This is automatically the best MCU movie! #ThorLoveAndThunder pic.twitter.com/413W25IBnf — BreezeBubble (@BreezeBub) May 24, 2022

Thor should be naked the whole movie pic.twitter.com/nHLI1XpMVp — Bie (@PeterPaulMary__) May 24, 2022

THOR NAKED IN OLYMPUS IM CRYING pic.twitter.com/iaeqSS4Jl9 — hera (@beauarlens) May 24, 2022

Meanwhile, the plot of Thor: Love and Thunder will pick up from Avengers: Endgame, where Thor Odinson has decided to walk a new path where he comes across a new character, Gorr the God Butcher who will be the antagonist for the movie. The movie will feature actors like Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman, Christian Bale, Taika Waititi, Tessa Thompson, Russell Crowe, Chris Pratt and many others. The movie is directed by Taika Waititi and will release on 8th July 2022.

