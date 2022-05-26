Body language experts have decoded Kate Moss’ face and expressions during her testimony in the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case. For the unversed, the British Model, who is also Depp’s ex, was called to testify at the defamation trial against Heard. Her name popped up after the Aquaman actress claimed he pushed Kate down the stairs.

The trial is in its last week, and the closing statement is said to be out by 27 May. It began in April and is being televised. Many people across the globe have their eyes glued to this high-profile case. Several people have testified in court, and a countless number of people have sided with Depp.

Recently, Kate Moss was called in for taking the stand during the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard case. Through her virtual appearance, she refuted Heard’s claims of the Pirates of the Caribbean actor pushing down the stairs. Now, as per DailyMail, a body language expert, Judi James, has analysed the model’s expressions.

James revealed that Kate Moss gave a simple testimony in the Amber Heard case. The expert mentioned that Moss, who is known for being extremely private, had subtle movements and expressions. This implies that the model has warm feelings towards Johnny Depp, despite her claiming that their breakup left her heartbroken for years.

“Kate gives the impression of being polite, smiling sweetly and apologetically when speaking over the lawyer and being interrupted by him,” Judi added. She also said that Heard had an uncomfortable stance as the model testified that suggesting the actress felt “denial or irrelevance.”

Kate Moss and Johnny Depp dated from 1994 to 1998. They were once the IT Couple of Hollywood. After their breakup, Kate said that it took years for her to get over the actor.

