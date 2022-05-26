Johnny Depp and ex-wife Amber Heard’s heated ongoing defamation case has caught up everyone’s attention. Every little deets of their tumultuous marriage is being spilled live. During Heard’s testimony today, she has revealed some shocking ordeals she goes through due to the defamation trial. Scroll below to read the scoop.

For the unaware, Depp and Heard are currently amidst a nasty legal battle. It all began after Heard wrote an op-ed on ‘domestic violence’ for The Washington Post, which led to Depp being cancelled from Hollywood. This made Johnny slam a $50 million defamation case against his estranged wife. Countering this, Heard slammed a $100 million case against her ex-husband.

When called to the stand in her rebuttal counterclaim and asked how the trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp’s accusations have affected her life, an emotional Amber Heard said, “I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day, even just walking to this courtroom, in front of everyone here, having the worst parts of my life, things I have lived through, used to humiliate me, people want to kill me and they tell me so every day, people want to put my baby into a microwave and they tell me that Johnny threatened, promised.. promised me that if I ever left him, he’d make me think of him every single day that I lived.”

“In the harassment and humiliation the campaign against me that echoed every single day on social media and now in front of cameras in this room. Every single day I have to relive the trauma, my handshakes, I wake up screaming, and I have to live with the trauma and damage done to me. My friends have to live with a set of unspoken rules about how not to scare me,” Amber Heard added.

Heard also went on to reveal how this case with Johnny Depp has impacted her career, especially the production of her upcoming film Aquaman sequel. She said, “I live my life with these sets of rules that I have to follow, my friends have to follow for me not to have a panic attack, or a triggering event or I relive the trauma, even if I am training to do my movie for instance if I’m training for Aquaman, a combat scene and a trigger happens, I have a meltdown and have to deal with that, the crew at work would have to deal with that, because of the damage I walk around with every single day, from what I have lived through, from what I have survived.”

This was the highlight from today’s trial which was telecasted on television.

