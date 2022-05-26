Recently Kate Moss who happens to be Johnny Depp’s ex-girlfriend testified in his ongoing defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard. From body language experts to fans across the globe, everyone is so invested in this case and supporting their favourite actors in the ongoing defamation case. Earlier today, the Pirates of the Caribbean actor appeared at the court and greeted the security guards while shaking hands with him and a video of the same is now going viral on social media. Scroll below to take a look at it.

As Johnny Depp was entering the court, he waved at his fans who were standing at the gate and screaming ‘We Love You’ at the top of their lungs. He was clearly in a happy and chirpy mood as he made his way to the entrance and greeted the security guards while shaking hands with them and asked ‘How are you, sir?’

Johnny Depp was very well dressed in a tuxedo and donned his signature pony while appearing in court today.

Take a look at the video below:

here he is, the king<3 pic.twitter.com/Gvpq5iHnOV

Did y’all notice Johnny Depp’s ‘Oh love you too, man. Thank you!’ to his fans.

Meanwhile, recently the actor’s ex-girlfriend Kate Moss testified in his defamation trial against Amber Heard and revealed that Johnny never really pushed or kicked her.

Moss reiterated their Jamaican vacation from back in the day and said, “As I left the room, I slid down the stairs and I hurt my back. I screamed because I didn’t know what had happened to me and I was in pain. He came running back to help me and carried me back to my room, and got me medical attention.”

Kate Moss continued and said that Johnny Depp “never pushed me, kicked me, or threw me down any stairs.”

