While Bollywood biggies are failing one after another, Hollywood releases are managing to work well in India. The recent release, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness has emerged as another box office biggie after Spider-Man: No Way Home and is already a Hit.

Advertisement

Doctor Strange 2 did a business of 119.16 crores* till day 12 i.e. second Tuesday. The film saw an excellent opening weekend but witnessed a sharp fall on weekdays. Nonetheless, Marvel’s fan base has made sure the film goes past the 100 crore mark and becomes a clean Hit.

Advertisement

With its collections, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness has gone past the lifetime collection of Furious 7 (110 crores) and is currently the 6th highest Hollywood grosser in India. As the film has slowed down and several films are arriving this week onwards, Doctor Strange 2 will end up being in the same position as the distance between it and The Lion King (150.09 crores) is much bigger.

Have a look at the top 10 Hollywood grossers in India:

Avengers: Endgame – 365.50 crores

Avengers: Infinity War – 222.69 crores

Spider-Man: No Way Home – 212 crores

The Jungle Book – 188 crores

The Lion King – 150.09 crores

Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness – 119.16 crores*

Furious 7 – 110 crores

Jurassic World – 101 crores

Fast & Furious 8 – 86 crores

Spider-Man: Far From Home – 85.70 crores

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office upates.

Must Read: Chris Rock To Host Oscars 2023 After The Entire Row With Will Smith?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube