Indian-born Singporean actress Anjana Vasan, whom many will remember from ‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’, has been newly cast in Season 4 of the BBC America action thriller series ‘Killing Eve’. Season 4 will debut on February 27.

Camille Cottin, the French actress most recently seen in Ridley Scott’s ‘House of Gucci’, has been upped to a series regular and the Royal Shakespeare Company’s Robert Gilbert finds himself in the cast, where French celebrity actress Marie-Sophie Ferdane will now be a recurring guest star, reports ‘Variety’.

The series follows MI6 spy Eve Polastri (Sandra Oh) as she chases down international assassin Villanelle (Jodie Comer). Cottin plays Hélène, the highest-up revealed member of The Twelve, an organisation that hires assassins to commit murders.

Vasan will play Pam, a young new assassin in training whose work in the family funeral business granted her solace from her relationship with her bullying brother, notes ‘Variety’. Vasan is best known for starring in the Channel 4 sitcom ‘We Are Lady Parts’ as Amina, and has also appeared in ‘Cyrano’ and ‘Mogul Mowgli’.

Gilbert will play Yusuf, a warm and charismatic ex-army bad boy who works to help Eve on her mission of revenge. He recently appeared as Angus in ‘The Tragedy of Macbeth’ with other previous credits including ‘Star Trek: Lower Decks’ and ‘Ready Player One’.

