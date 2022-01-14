After a lot of speculations and fan theories Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire finally returned as their respective Spider-Man in Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: No Way Home. Before the film’s release, the Tick Tick Boom star remained tight-lipped about his entry into MCU but now the actor has been revealing everything. In a recent interview, the actor shares what convinced him to do the movie.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe movie opened with great numbers and still, the box office is getting amazing responses. Meanwhile, Andrew last suited up as the friendly neighbourhood superhero in 2014’s The Amazing Spider-Man 2. In the film, spidey losses his lady love Gwen Stacey played by Emma Stone.

In MCU’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, Andrew Garfield’s web-slinging hero saves MJ played by Zendaya from falling, which he says is the most beautiful scene. Talking to Variety, Andrew said, “The image of my catching MJ, that was really beautiful and it kind of sold me on the whole thing.”

Talking more about the scene, Andrew Garfield says, “We were shooting for two weeks, Tobey and I, but I think we managed to achieve something that is not just showing up and going, “Hi! Bye!” My Spider-Man got to save his younger brother’s romantic relationship, potentially. And to heal the most traumatic moment of his own life through doing it for his younger brother. Making sure that he didn’t have the same fate, there’s something cosmically beautiful about that. It meant getting a second chance at saving Gwen.”

Directed by Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home brings back classic villains from earlier movies that include, Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Sand Man, Electro, and Lizard.

Apart from Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire, the MCU film also features Zendaya, Marisa Tomei, Willem Dafoe, Alfred Molina, Jamie Foxx, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jacob Batalon, and many more.

