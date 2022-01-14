Angelina Jolie might be a part of the MCU now, but she is a real-life wonder woman. Recently, her ex-husband Billy Bob Thornton’s son Harry James Thornton revealed that the actress still sends him presents for Christmas every year. We already know that she is a wonderful mother to her kids, but this piece of news just makes us stan her even more.

A small token of the gesture never goes unacknowledged, and Angelina sends gifts to her ex-husband’s son every year, even though he doesn’t talk to his former stepmother daily is just adorable!

“To this day, she still sends me Christmas gifts every year and stuff like that,” Harry Thornton tells Entertainment Tonight. “I don’t talk to her on the phone every day, but every now and then, we talk,” he continued. Angelina Jolie was married to Harry’s father and actor, Billy Bob Thornton, from 2000 to 2003.

Harry Thornton, who stars in the reality show The Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules, also revealed that vacations with Angelina Jolie prepared him for his time on the series. “She was so cool. She took us camping every week, and she rented, like, an RV one time, and we went on a full camping trip,” he said. “She was just so fun for us back when we were, like, younger. Like, she was a lot of fun,” he added.

Even though Billy and the Eternals’ actress’ marriage was abrupt and short-lived, she previously revealed that she is on good terms with him, and both of them are friends. Back in 2019, Us Weekly reported that Thornton attended the Tribeca TV Festival’s presentation of Goliath, where he spoke about the same and said, “We’re good friends. We’ve been friends for years and years and years.”

“So we keep up with each other. She’s not in town a lot, so we don’t see each other much, but we talk,” Billy Bob Thornton added while talking about his relationship with Angelina Jolie.

