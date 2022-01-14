Kristen Stewart’s performance in the film Spencer was snubbed by SAG and the fans are not happy with it. The new year started with the award season. From Oscars to Golden Globes and BAFTA, it’s somewhat inspiring to see your favourite film or actor/actress being nominated for an award as it officially recognizes their efforts.

Recently, the nominations for Screen Guild Awards were announced, and netizens were quick to notice that Stewart was not a part of it. The historical drama, released on November 5, 2021, saw the actress dive into her character as Princess Diana, but instead of being just a history lesson, the movie focused on the psychological aspects of isolation faced by her.

Now, netizens have taken to Twitter to express how they feel about the actress’ performance in Spencer being snubbed by SAG. “Out of every actress that could have been snubbed, they had to choose the best one out of the lot. Kristen Stewart gave the best performance of 2021, and it’s a shame that’s about to miss out on the top prize, said one user.

Another one wrote, “SAG-AFTRA snubbing Kristen Stewart is not only the biggest Best Actress snub in the whole SAG history, it’s also the most baffling and upsetting one, seriously. These nominations couldn’t be more basic,” while reacting to her performance in Spencer not making it to the nomination list for the awards.

Read more tweets here:

As a member of the SAG Awards nominating committee this year I'm gravely disappointed in the nominations. Ignoring the brilliance of smaller films like MASS, THE HUMANS, LANGUAGE LESSONS, plus an edgy performance like Kristen Stewart's in SPENCER. A shame. — Larry Blamire (@larryblamire) January 12, 2022

#SAGAwards nominations: We didn't think Kristen Stewart in "Spencer" was one of the best performances of the year. Kristen Stewart: pic.twitter.com/oyDZAngZXv — Ernest Owens (@MrErnestOwens) January 12, 2022

Now gonna do what the #SAGAwards failed to do this morning… it’s Kristen Stewart in #Spencer appreciation time! pic.twitter.com/6qdRWl3nZV — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) January 12, 2022

While some fans resorted to humour to express their thoughts on the same.

Kristen Stewart didn't miss the SAG, the SAG missed Kristen Stewart. — Sam Hernández (@sam_onthemoon) January 12, 2022

no SAG Awards nomination for Kristen Stewart in Spencer is my villain origin story — Katie Minard (Taylor's Version) (@KatieMinard) January 12, 2022

me on my way to kick off with the SAG members who snubbed Kristen Stewart

pic.twitter.com/kgUMIqwwMZ — Lewis (@lewisjwr) January 12, 2022

Previously, the fans were also upset when Kristen Stewart was snubbed from Golden Globes. The actress was nominated in the category of Best Actress – Motion Picture Drama, along with Nicole Kidman, Jessica Chastain, Lady Gaga, and Olivia Coleman. The winner was Nicole, which the moviegoers believed was not exactly the right choice.

Kristen Stewart not winning the Golden Globes award, and on top of that being snubbed by SAG has made the fans worried about her Oscars chances as well.

