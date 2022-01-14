Kim Kardashian’s ex Kanye West (Ye) has been making the news a lot lately due to his romance with the actress Julia Fox. Last year was a rollercoaster ride for the fans of Kim and Kanye. The two of them called splits after being married for seven years. Ye released his album Donda, which broke several records, and Kim hosted SNL and sparked romance rumours with Pete Davidson.

If that wasn’t enough, people also speculated that Ye is dating model Irina Shayk, but those were put to rest when Shayk reportedly opened up about it and denied all the rumours. Even though 2021 ended, that doesn’t mean that drama around West and Kardashian ended.

Recently, it was revealed that Kanye West is dating Julia Fox. A few pictures for a photoshoot of Ye and Julia went viral, which led to people thinking if all this was for grabbing Kim Kardashian‘s attention. It could have been possible as it has been previously reported that the singer is trying to get back with Kim, especially after the link-up with Pete Davidson.

However, there have been new developments in this dramatic real-life story, and Julia Fox has opened up about her relationship with Kanye West. While speaking on the podcast Forbidden Fruits, hosted by Niki Takesh, Julia insisted that her romance with the rapper is not a PR stunt and added her friends think their relationship “makes so much sense.”

“There’s always people that think every single celebrity scandal is a setup. I personally don’t,” Fox said in the podcast. “I feel like, to the people who know us both personally, like all the people that we have in common, like friends in common, have texted me like, ‘Oh my God, this makes so much sense,'” she added.

Julie Fox also added that despite the photos of her lip-locking with Kanye West, she hasn’t put any labels on their romance. “For right now, I’m just living in the moment, and I don’t have any expectations — there’s no labels, none of that. It’s just people that make each other feel better,” she said.

