Apparently, Lady Gaga and Salma Hayek filmed a “hot” scene that never made it to theaters. Yep, Patrizia Reggiani and her psychic, Pina Auriemma, got steamy, at least in a version of the movie we’ll never see. Gaga spilled the tea, saying, “There’s a whole side of this film that you did not see, where Pina and I developed a fiery relationship.”

Director’s cut, anyone?

The surprise twist wasn’t in the original script. Gaga, fully immersed in her character’s chaotic energy, pitched the idea during filming. “So after Maurizio dies, maybe it gets hot?” she suggested to Hayek. Cue Salma’s hilarious response: “What are you talking about?”

But Ridley Scott, known for pushing boundaries, gave the green light to explore it. Gaga praised him, saying, “This is a testament to [Ridley Scott] as a director, because he allowed us to go there.” Unfortunately, the “there” they went didn’t make the final cut.

Even without Gaga and Hayek’s deleted scenes, House of Gucci was a cinematic whirlwind. The movie chronicled Patrizia’s transformation from Gucci outsider to scheming villain, with Adam Driver as her ill-fated husband, Maurizio. It was equal parts high fashion and high drama, yet the Gucci family wasn’t exactly thrilled.

Aldo Gucci’s heirs lashed out at the film, calling it “an insult” and claiming it turned them into “thugs.” They even took shots at Al Pacino’s portrayal of Aldo, with Patrizia Gucci saying he was “short and fat.”

Scott, ever unbothered, clapped back in style. “You probably have the best actors in the world, you should be so f***ing lucky,” he retorted.

And now, just as the Gucci family drama was fading, Gaga’s reveal has fans clamoring for more. The idea of Patrizia and Pina’s “relationship” adds a whole new layer to the story, one that could’ve dialed the chaos up to eleven.

Social media couldn’t handle it. From memes to cries of “release the Scott cut,” fans want to know just how far Gaga and Hayek took their characters. Some joked it could’ve turned House of Gucci into a steamy thriller, while others simply appreciated the boldness of the idea.

For now, the scene remains locked away in the archives of what could have been. But Gaga’s boldness, and Hayek’s quick wit, are proof that the House of Gucci cast went all in.

Unseen scenes, family feuds, and Al Pacino drama? House of Gucci might just be the gift that keeps on giving.

