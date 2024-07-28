Lady Gaga had recently opened up about the efforts she had to put in to play Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux. During an interview with Empire, the Oscar and Grammy winner revealed how she changed her singing voice, sharing how her singing in the Todd Phillips’ musical sequel was “unlike anything I’ve done before.”

She shared, “People know me by my stage name, Lady Gaga, right? That’s me as that performer, but that is not what this movie is; I’m playing a character. So I worked a lot on the way that I sang to come from Lee and to not come from me as a performer.” The A Star Is Born actress understood that the music in the film needed to be treated with care as it was integral to the storyline.

Gaga continued to explain, “How do you take music and have it just be an extension of the dialogue, as opposed to breaking into song for no conceivable reason? It was unlike anything I’ve ever done before.” This prompted the singer to explore a different side of herself as a performer, something which not only her fans, but even she herself had never seen before.

She further explained about her singing voice in the movie, “For me, there’s plenty of bum notes, actually, from Lee. I’m a trained singer, right? So even my breathing was different when I sang as Lee. When I breathe to sing onstage, I have this very controlled way to make sure that I’m on pitch, and it’s sustained at the right rhythm and amount of time, but Lee would never know how to do any of that. So it’s like removing the technicality of the whole thing, removing my perceived art form from it all and completely being inside of who she is.”

Joker: Folie à Deux is a follow-up to 2019’s Joker, which will follow failed comedian Arthur Fleck meeting the love of his life, Harley Quinn, while incarcerated at Arkham State Hospital. The movie will arrive in theaters on October 4, 2024.

Must Read: Harrison Ford Says He’s “Proud To Become A Member” Of MCU As Full Red Hulk Transformation Revealed In Captain America: Brave New World

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News