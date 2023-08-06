Margot Robbie is one of the most versatile actresses in Hollywood at present, and her latest release Barbie is enjoying quite a success at the box office. She has won hearts with her amazing portrayals in every role she sets foot in, and one such role is of Harley Quinn, but the actress once admitted that she was not very fond of the outfit she wore in the 2016 Suicide Squad by David Ayer, where she was paired opposite Jared Leto’s Joker. Keep scrolling to get the deets.

Margot reprised her role in James Gunn directed The Suicide Squad in 2021but her outfit was more reasonable than the previous one. Although Robbie was uncomfortable about the outfit, she pulled it off effortlessly, and many fans appreciated the costume, which was designed keeping in mind the comic outfit.

While speaking to New York Times as per CheatSheet, Margot Robbie reflected on her Harley Quinn costume of extra short shorts and skimpy t-shirt in Suicide Squad. She said the costume went with her character as Harley wears “hot pants because they’re sparkly and fun” and not because “she wanted guys to look at her a*s.”

Margot Robbie went on to add that she was not very comfortable with her wardrobe in the film and said, “As Margot, no, I don’t like wearing that. You go do a scene where you’re hosed down and soaking wet in a white T-shirt. It’s so clingy, and you’re self-conscious about it.”

The ‘Barbie’ star continued, “You need to act like you think you’re really gorgeous. And you need to be completely convinced with that because everyone else will believe it too.” The report also revealed that fans were not happy about her shorts when the trailer of Suicide Squad came out and thought the makers photoshopped her outfit to make it look more decent.

Margot Robbie shared that she was not aware of any such matter and said, “I didn’t know about that. Having been there on the day, they were very small, but wow. I wonder if they did? That would be extensive Photoshopping to do.”

On the professional front, Margot Robbie is now enjoying the success of her much-hyped film Barbie opposite Ryan Gosling by Greta Gerwig.

