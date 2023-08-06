Taylor Swift has a long line of exes that has motivated her to develop the greatest break-up songs from time to time. Some of the most notable men from her line of exes are Tom Hiddleston, Joe Jonas, Calvin Harris, Harry Styles, Taylor Lautner, John Mayer, Jake Gyllenhaal and many more. The Swifties have time and again taken the Internet by storm to decide who was the best choice for her. Well, we might have an answer to that.

The 33-year-old popstar sensation is a strong woman in her own. So having a line of failed relationships is no surprise. While the future seems uncertain, one psychic has weighed her exes on each side to determine the best choice for her. Let’s take a look at the best boyfriend Swift ever had.

As per Cheat Sheet, Inbaal Honigman, a psychic, thinks, “Capricorn is not the best match for Sagittarius (Taylor Swift being one) because Capricorn is a rule follower, and Sagittarius is a rule breaker. Capricorn Calvin Harris would struggle to see eye to eye with Taylor. The sign of Leo is fiery like Sagittarius, which could spell loud clashes, so Leo Joe Jonas is also a mismatch.” Harris and Joe were both kicked out of the picture, leaving the ‘Blank Space’ singer with fewer options.

The psychic continues, “Swift is a Sagittarius, which means she’s adventurous and optimistic, and she suits a quirky, original sign like Aquarius. Unsurprisingly, Taylor’s back catalog of dates includes at least three Aquarians — Taylor Lautner, Harry Styles, and Tom Hiddleston.” Taylor Swift has not been in many long-term relationships. But the psychic has an answer for us. She explains, “Of those, Harry Styles has the most planets in Aquarius and so he would have been her best match.”

The psychic explains the similarities between Taylor Swift and Harry Styles, “Aquarius Harry Styles needs a partner who cares about social issues as well as about each other. The sign of Aquarius is an activist. Harry has been praised for his work as an LGBTQ ally and for supporting equality and help for refugees. Sagittarius is also a sign that supports the underdog, and Taylor has donated to struggling families and animal charities. They’re a nice match.”

