Harry Styles is very popular name in the music industry and has ventured into the world of acting with Christopher Nolan’s Dunkirk. The singer is known not only for his works but his personal life as well; and is currently rumoured to be dating Taylor Russell, but while on a boat trip in Italy, he exposed a little too much of himself that showcased his ‘Olivia’ tattoo on his leg, sparking a debate on social media; as we all know he was in a relationship with actor/director Olivia Wilde.

For the unversed, Olivia and Harry dated for about two years before breaking up, and it was reportedly hard for the actress not to forget the betrayal that followed when Harry and her friend Emily Ratajkowski were spotted making out together. Scroll below to find out about his tattoo that has raised a storm on social media.

On July 28th, Harry Styles was spotted boating in a pair of green trunks that opened thirst traps, with his drool-worthy bare body showcasing all his ink and leaving little to the imagination. In the midst of that, the paparazzi spotted the Olivia tattoo on his thigh, and the images have been going viral on Twitter since then. People are obviously speculating that he got this while in a relationship with Olivia Wilde, or it could be dedicated to the song by the same name that was sung by him along with others while he was in One Direction.

Pop Crave posted the image of his Olivia tattoo on their Twitter handle, and the comment section has been flooded with remarks on Harry Styles’ alleged tribute to his ex.

One of the fans wrote, “Oh so he’s a stalker”

While another quipped, “So disgusting”

A fan tweeted, “its private go away”

Another quoted, “well he did sing she was the love of his life”

One of them, astonished by it said, “can’t believe harry styles is the relationship name tattoo kind of guy actually”

Followed by, “F*CK HARRY STYLES WHY WOULD YOU TATTOO HER NAME”

Fans spot new tattoo on Harry Styles that appears to read 'Olivia.' pic.twitter.com/Z5xUEL3lwO — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 30, 2023

On the professional front, Harry Styles wrapped up his nearly two years of Love On Tour, and the fans are already waiting for his next tour.

