Lady Gaga is easily one of the most accomplished artists in the world, and her accolades are enough to prove her long-retained success. From taking home 13 Grammys and an Oscar for Best Original Song, she is also a critically acclaimed actress to be seen next in Joker 2. However, this undeniable success did not guarantee her a stable financial position. Surprisingly, the singer found herself in serious debt after a rocking tour.

The ‘Poker Face’ singer first achieved mainstream success with her album titled ‘The Fame’. She explains that after the first leg of her second worldwide concert, ‘The Monster Ball’, which ran from 2009 to 2011, she was really broke and found herself caught up in a mix. Let’s see what she has to talk about it.

Lady Gaga got candid while talking to Financial Times and gave us the details. She said, “I actually went bankrupt after the first extension of The Monster Ball. And it was funny because I didn’t know! And I remember I called everybody and said, ‘Why is everyone saying I have no money? This is ridiculous, I have five No. 1 singles.’ And they said, ‘Well, you’re $3 million in debt.”

As they say, life isn’t always rainbows and roses. The same was for the ‘Just Dance’ singer. She immediately bounced back as the quality of her work was something that could not be denied. But Lady Gaga, making money was never the goal.

She continues, “The beauty for me about being an artist is that the dream will never die, because I’m not obsessed with material things and don’t care about the money and don’t care about the attention of the public, but only the love of my fans, so for me it’s about how much more devoted, how much better an artist can I become. it’s honestly true that money means nothing to me.”

What do you think about Lady Gaga being in debt despite her initial success?

