BLACKPINK Continues To Script History As They Become First K-Pop Group To Surpass 2.1 Billion Views On Their MV On YouTube

The South Korean girl band BLACKPINK is indeed doing big in the music industry. The group is on a spree of breaking various records with their groovy and upbeat tracks. After scripting history with five of their tracks surpassing 1.3 billion views on YouTube, the band has now become the first ever K-Pop group to hit 2.1 billion views on their official music video. Scroll down to read the scoop.

The band began its musical journey in 2016 with its four members Lisa, Jennie, Rose, and Jisoo. They have successfully completed seven years in the music industry and have taken the K-Pop genre to a whole new level.

BLACKPINK is currently busy with their tour Bornpink and is bringing thousands of people to dance together in their concerts. The band’s members have also found global fame and are ambassadors to several luxury brands. While Lisa is the global ambassador of Bulgari, CELINE and more, Jennie has collaborated with Calvin Klein for their new collection. Jisoo is associated with Cartier and Dior Beauty, while Rose is the face of Yves Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co.

Now, as per Soompi, on Sunday, July 30, BLACKPINK’s music video of DDU-DU DDU-DU surpassed 2.1 billion views on YouTube. The band has become the first ever K-Pop group to reach the milestone with their 2018 track. PSY’s 2012 track Gangnam Style was the first K-Pop song to do so.

Earlier this month, the band’s five videos crossed 1.3 billion views on YouTube. The tracks are As If It’s Your Last, DDU-DU DDU-DU, Kill This Love, BOOMBAYAH, and Hoy You Like That dance performance. The band’s fanbase, aka BLINKs, is currently celebrating their new milestone.

Congratulations to BLACKPINK and their members on their new achievement.

