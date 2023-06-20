With every episode of The Idol, netizens are chiming in with their reviews. While some are enjoying the bold and dark theme of the show, others are slamming the makers. But, there is a totally different debate going on regarding BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s involvement in the show. As the latest episode saw he in allegedly revealing clothes, BLINKS are defending the K-Pop idol from those questioning her role.

The Idol stars Lilly-Rose Depp and Abel ‘The Weeknd’ Tesfaye in the lead roles. The show follows the story of a budding pop star Jocelyn, who comes in a relationship with a self-made cult leader Tedros only to make her life a lot more complicated.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie plays the role of Dyanne, Jocelyn’s friend and background dancer. While her bond with Jocelyn was unbreakable in the beginning, the second episode of the show revealed her true colours as she was an ex-flame of Tedros and befriended the pop star on his demand. Now, as the story progressed, the new episode of the show saw Jennie performing some s*nsual steps with her co-dancers while wearing a heavily cutout pink dress.

The front part of the dress featured a rope-like-structure through which Jennie almost flashes her b**bs. It is connected to the bottoms through a fabric at the back. Now, as per Koreaboo, a gif of the singer-actress is going viral on South Korea’s largest online community with the caption, “Woah, Jennie Shows Her Br*asts In The Drama?” The gif has received over 230,000 views and sparked a controversy.

Reacting to the scene, netizens are slamming Jennie for her dance moves and outfit. A netizen wrote, “What is up with that gif of her dancing in the drama? The one where she is held up with two hands? I see everything (her breasts). This is getting worse and worse,” while another penned, “I feel like she just destroyed the image she had built up.”

On the other hand, BLINKS defended and praised the singer for her work. While one wrote, “Can someone tell me what is wrong with nude scenes?” another penned, “You guys are criticizing Jennie the same way Sulli was criticized for her nude scene. Jennie isn’t a minor, so why do you guys care? LOL.”

What do you think about Jennie receiving mixed reactions for her dance moves and outfit in The Idol?

For more stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

