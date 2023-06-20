Salma Hayek is one of the most talented actresses in Hollywood who has been in the industry for decades and still continues to mesmerise us with not only her acting skills and her bubbly nature but also her fashion sense. Over the years, she showed an evolution in her style statement and never shied away from showing off her skin in revealing outfits, and, well, we ain’t complaining.

Today, we have stumbled upon a throwback look of Salma, where she flaunted her figure and assets like the diva she is. For the unversed, she was last seen in the movie Magic Mike’s Last Dance.

Now coming back to her look. Last year, Salma had attended GQ Men of the Year Awards show and graced the red carpet with her beauty. One of Salma Hayek’s fan pages shared these two images on their Twitter handle, where Hayek could be seen serving a hawt and s*xy red riding hood look. In the pictures, she was seen in an apple red-coloured gown with the deepest plunging off-shoulder gown with bow detailing that could hardly stack her b**bs in place and made her flaunt her cleav*ge in it. The gown featured a corset detailing with a layered mermaid cut.

Check out the pictures here:

📸 Salma Hayek at the GQ Men of the Year Awards pic.twitter.com/85NI2xF7Jt — Salma Hayek Daily (@SalmaHayekDaily) November 17, 2022

The Frida actress opted out of any neckpiece to keep the focus on her busty assets and wore a pair of different coloured-stone-studded earrings. Salma Hayek completed her look with a full coverage foundation, contouring at the areas needed, defined brows, soft brown smokey eyes with a little bit of shimmer and lots of mascara, blushed cheeks and nude pink lip shade. Her hairstylist kept her hair in soft curls and kept it open middle-parted.

Salma knows how to serve lewks, and it doesn’t seem she is in her mid-fifties. She is definitely ageing backwards. What do you think? Let us know.

