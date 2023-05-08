Salma Hayek Would Have Played Trinity Opposite Keanu Reeves’ Neo In The Matrix Series But Didn’t Get A Callback For This Reason - Find Out

Salma Hayek is among the Hollywood A-listers who enjoy a fanbase of millions. The actress has proved her acting mettle with various roles in different genres for years. While she has done a fantastic job in every movie she was a part of, she did miss out on one bagging the lead role in one of the most successful film franchises, Keanu Reeves’ starrer The Matrix.

Salma started her acting career with the Mexican TV series Teresa and further ventured in Hollywood with several movies, including From Dusk Till Dawn, Wild Wild West, Desperado and more.

Among her long list of films, Salma would have added Keanu Reeves’ The Matrix, but she did not get a callback. Back in 2021, Salma appeared on Jada Pinkett Smith’s Red Table Talk and opened up about her audition for Trinity, played by Carrie Anne Moss. For the unversed, Jada Pinket Smith played the role of Niobe in the film series. Talking about her audition, Salma said, “We’d jumped through many hurdles, screen testing and many auditions.”

However, she did not get a callback for the role of Trinity. Stating the reason behind the same, Salma Hayek called herself lazy. She said, “They brought these stunt coordinators from Asia. It was the physical test. I’m flexible and agile, but I’m lazy.” She continued, “I never really went to the gym, they said, ‘You have to run!’ I go, ‘To where?’ I couldn’t even go around the room once. They never called me again after that day.”

The Matrix film franchise began in 1999 and its fourth part, The Matrix: Resurrections, came out in 2021. The sci-fi film series saw Keanu Reeves play the lead role of Neo opposite Carrie Anne Moss’ Tirnity.

