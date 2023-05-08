Hollywood actor Michael Fassbender does not shy away from doing s*x scenes in movies and he also has a lot to say about them. In an interview with a leading magazine way back in 2011, the Irish actor claimed that he was confused with the idea of n*dity on screen as he felt women could parade n*aked all the time whereas, this was not the case when it came to men. Read on to know more.

Michael Fassbender in his illustrious career has scored two Oscar nods along with winning four BAFTA Awards and three Golden Globes. The actor is best known for his movies like Shame, and X Men among many others.

In an interview with Vulture in 2011, when asked that cable TV shows like were filled with s*x and n*dity but movies were still shying away from it, Michael Fassbender asserted, “To be honest with you again, I think it’s the idea of male frontal nudity. It just baffles me: Women can parade around n*ked all the time, but the guy conveniently has his pants on. I remember my mom always complaining about that to me, saying, “This is such bullsh*t, it’s always the women who are n*ked” … so I did this one for you, Mom!” The actor was also asked about how he made actresses comfortable while filming n*de scenes. To this Fassbender replied, “It’s really uncomfortable. It is kind of a stressful thing, to be honest.”

Michael Fassbender added, “Thankfully, I’ve had fantastic partners to be working with, all the female leads or even the women with smaller parts have been great. But the most important thing is to say, “Let’s talk about this.”

The award-winning actor further shared, “Let’s talk about s*x, baby …But no, you have to say, “What lines do you have that you don’t want me to cross? Do you mind if I touch your br*asts? Do you not want me to do that? Can I kiss your bre*sts? Just so you know, I’m not taking advantage here and taking the piss out of this scenario.”

