Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in 2016 but prior to that, all was good in paradise. Since the two are A-listers of Hollywood, their busy schedules always made them stay out of their house leaving their six kids behind. In 2015, a former bodyguard of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie claimed that he was like a father figure to the kids while talking about how was it working with the power couple.

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie share six kids together namely Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox. Brad and Angelina parted their ways citing irreconcilable differences after being together for 12 years. Read on to know more.

According to The Sun, a former bodyguard of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie named Mark Billingham in 2016 spoke about how he took care of the star’s kids when they were not around. Billingham, who worked with Brad and Angelina for 18 months said, “I took them swimming- I fathered them, basically.” Billingham also shared that the biggest fear of the star couple was the kids being kidnapped. Mark Billingham shared, “It was clear from the start we had a great chemistry and they trusted me with the kids. We got very close, I was living with them all the time.”

He added, “I could take the kids anywhere I wanted to on my own. No one else was allowed to do that. Even when I wanted to bring in extra people, they wouldn’t let any of those near the kids. They could look out for them from a distance but they couldn’t physically touch them.”

The former bodyguard of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, who was an ex-SAS soldier, also revealed that he was shocked when he was asked to carry spare outfits for them “just in case.” Billingham added, “They’re not stupid but because of the world they live in they just haven’t done [normal tasks] for so long.”

The former bodyguard shared that while Angelina Jolie was thick skin, gruelling situations wouldn’t suit Brad adding, “Brad wouldn’t last long because he wouldn’t have any cream to put on his face. He’s too pretty.”

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s former security further claimed that Brad was a joker as he once farted in a car while locking all the doors.

