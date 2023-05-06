Angelina Jolie and Megan Fox are unarguably Hollywood’s most good-looking celebrities, with a massive fan following around the globe. Belonging to the same industry, Megan once admitted feeling terrified of Jolie. When Megan started her career, many claimed she desperately tried to resemble Angelina Jolie, but the beauty denied the baseless allegations of being the ‘Next Jolie’.

However, Megan has expressed her love for Angelina, calling herself a massive fan of the actress. Right after her big debut with the Transformers movie opposite Shia LeBoeuf, Megan Fox was offered Tomb Raider, a remake of Angelina Jolie’s 2001 action movie Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, but the actress turned down the role.

Through time and time, Megan Fox avoided being compared to Angelina Jolie. However, Megan once shared how she passed a lot of films because she did not want people to think she was trying to emulate her. “I’m actually frightened of her,” she said, as reported by Daily Record. She later added, “There have been a lot of films I’ve had to pass on because I don’t want people thinking I’m trying to emulate her.”

Megan Fox was so afraid that she even said, “I haven’t had the opportunity to meet her, and I try to avoid that because I’m afraid. She’s a powerful person, and I bet she would eat me alive. I guess that is why I’m afraid of her.” It was one of the opportunities that would have skyrocketed Megan Fox’s career in Hollywood.

However, as the Transformers actress rejected the role of Lara Croft, the fear of constant comparison to Angelina Jolie was the reason she turned down the role. The Tomb Raider 3 never came to pass as Megan Fox tossed away a million-dollar opportunity.

Not to forget, Megan Fox is already in the headlines for her relationship with MGK, and fans are guessing what the Hollywood star is up to these days!

