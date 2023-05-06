After Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, Tom Holland gave a new perspective and twist to the Spider-Man character, and we immediately fell in love with his mischievousness. However, when Zendaya was roped in to play MJ’s character, there was a group of people who didn’t accept it and had attacked the actress for being a black woman and playing a white woman’s role in the movie. Here’s how Tom had defended Daya and slammed those trolls. Keep scrolling to read further.

Tom and Zendaya, who started off as very good friends from the sets of the first Spider-Man movie, slowly fell for each other and are now one of the IT couples of Hollywood. We love their on-screen and off-screen chemistry, and it’s their friendship that highlights their relationship.

Tom Holland and Zendaya hit the screens together in the 2017 Marvel film, Spider-Man: Homecoming. But before they could become a loving couple in the eyes of their fans, Zendaya had to face quite a backlash from the audience for getting roped in as MJ. Daya played Michelle Jones and not ‘Mary Jane’ in Marvel’s Spider-Man franchise, and before she could collect all the accolades, there was a group of people who attacked her for being a black actress and playing a white woman’s role. However, they didn’t know that the makers of the movie had changed their perspective.

One of them had commented, “Zendaya being the next Mary Jane is just wrong. Mary Jane is not black. Why can’t Hollywood ever stick to the story? Smh”

Another one tweeted, “I love diversity and all but Hollywood is looking ridiculous right now. A BLACK MARY JANE! REALLY!”

Even though the audience was not happy with Zendaya being cast as MJ, it was Spider-Man himself, Tom Holland, who showed immense support to the actress. In a 2017 interview with GlobalGrind, Tom talked about how Zendaya received such hatred over her casting in the movie franchise and said, “The thing is with Zendaya, she knows that, from being on set with her, everyone is always complimenting everyone. Everyone is so loving here. What I love about working for Marvel is how welcoming and kind everyone is.”

Going further in the conversation, Tom Holland mentioned how Zendaya is just perfect for the role and revealed, “Z is perfect for it, she’s so powerful and so strong-willed and it’s not going to shake her at all.”

Well, after the film was released and when people saw Zendaya as Michelle Jones, their opinions changed, and the rest is history. Let us know your thoughts about it!

