Tom Holland and Zendaya are global stars. The credit for the same is mainly thanks to them playing Spider-Man/Peter Parker and MJ in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While the actors continue to make the news for giving fans couple goals and films, the lovebirds are today in the news because of something else.

A picture of the stars with a fan was recently shared on social media, and it has reignited the Tom-Zendaya engagement rumours. In the photo, Tom is seen casually dressed in an un-ironed white t-shirt and dark blue pants while the Euphoria star opted for a causal-smart look consisting of a dark blue striped pant and a similar shade, long sleeve top. The reason for this pic re-igniting the rumours is the actress has a left hand in her pocket. Scroll below to see the pic and read what fans have to say.

Sharing the picture she took with Tom Holland and Zendaya on Instagram, a fan named Ramida Schunsri wrote, “Fun fact I bought them papaya salad so I can ask if I can take a picture 😂 they are super nice! Thank you ❤️#somtamsalad #tomholland #zendaya #spider-Man #thairestaurant #malibu they ordered vegetarian fresh roll Pad thai green curry and Thai ice tea. Ps. No Met this year for them. 5/1/23”

Check out the post here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ramida Schunsri (@ramida_s)

Reacting to the picture that reignited the Tom Holland-Zendaya engagement rumours, one netizen wrote, “left hand in pocket zendaya i’m onto you. ik an engagement when i see it.” Another added, “when was the last time we saw their left hands” A third added, “i don’t like being speculative but… nobody keep they hand in they pocket this much” One more noted, “the hands in their pockets… WHAT DO YOU KNOW”

Some more reactions to this Tomdaya picture included one saying, “i feel like i know what the big announcement is but we’ll see”, while another added, “Oh they’re getting married” Check out the Twitter reactions here:

Zendaya & Tom Holland with a fan recently. pic.twitter.com/LEScdp8u0U — Zendaya Updates (@Zendaya_Updated) May 2, 2023

This isn’t the first time Zendaya’s had her hand tucked away while posing with fans. Around a month ago, she and Tom Holland stood for a picture with Culinary Director and Executive Chef Surender Mohan in London, and there too, the actress had her left hand firmly out of sight.

